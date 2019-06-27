Where to watch the Canada Day fireworks in Barrie, Collingwood and beyond

There are a lot of places to watch the fireworks in Barrie and its surrounding communities this Canada Day.

Here’s a roundup of where those firework shows will take place:

Barrie: July 1 at 10 p.m. at the Barrie Waterfront. The fireworks will be shown over Kempenfelt Bay.

Collingwood: July 1 at 10 p.m. The best views are from Millennium Park, but people can also watch the fireworks from the Shipyards Amphitheatre or anywhere along the Waterfront Promenade.

Orillia: July 1 at 10 p.m. at Couchiching Beach Park.

Wasaga Beach: July 1 at 10 p.m. at the Third Street Municipal Picnic Area.

Bradford West Gwillimbury: July 1 at 10 p.m. at the Bradford and District Memorial Community Centre.

Penetanguishene: July 1 at dusk at Parc Rotary Champlain Wendat Park. There will be music and fireworks at the park from 6:30 p.m. to around 10 p.m. The fireworks are sponsored in partnership with the Town of Midland.

Huntsville: July 1 at 10 p.m. over Hunters Bay.

Bracebridge: July 1 at 10 p.m. at Bracebridge Bay.

According to the City of Barrie, without a fireworks permit, fireworks are only permitted to be used on designated holidays.

Visit the City of Barrie’s website for fireworks safety this Canada Day long weekend.