Motorists try to take injured black bear to Lake Country veterinarian

Conservation officer Terry Myroniuk said it should go without saying that it’s dangerous to put a bear in your car.

Nonetheless, that’s exactly what some motorists driving from the Revelstoke area to the Okanagan are believed to have done.

Myroniuk said a veterinary clinic notified conservation officers on Tuesday that someone had dropped off a small black bear.

READ MORE: Orphaned bear cubs rescued after mother struck, killed on Sunshine Coast highway

According to conservation officers, the motorists had loaded the injured bear into their vehicle in the hopes of taking it to a vet clinic for help.

However, the animal is believed to have died during the trip.

WATCH (June 25) ‘Aggressive’ black bear put down on Burnaby Mountain



While he acknowledges those involved likely had good intentions, Myroniuk said it is simply not safe to put a wild animal in your car.

“Much like people, animals can seem sick and incapacitated [but] that can change quite rapidly…particularly in the case of head injuries or concussions,” Myroniuk said.

“Even small bears are very powerful animals, and particularly when frightened. In a confined vehicle [it] could obviously cause immediate danger to the people within the vehicle but also [is] potentially dangerous to other motorists in the event the vehicle was to lose control.”

READ MORE: ‘Leave it alone:’ Conservation officer charges Vernon man for carrying fawn

Myroniuk couldn’t say how the bear was injured nor where on the trip between Revelstoke and Lake Country the animal was picked up.

“Whether it is a block or several miles, it is obviously just not a safe thing to do,” he said.

If you do find injured wildlife, Wyroniuk said it is best to give the animal space because injured animals may be more easily threatened.

He suggests contacting the Conservation Officer Service so officers trained to safely capture and transport animal can respond.

Myroniuk points out that possession of live wildlife and the number of facilities in B.C. able to legally treat injured wildlife is limited.

The incident involving this week’s transport of a bear remains under investigation by Conservation Officer Service.