New wastewater treatment system planned for Lloydminster

A new wastewater treatment system is coming to Lloydminster to service people in the city as well as downstream communities.

The project is estimated to cost $81.5 million.

Work involves constructing a mechanical wastewater treatment facility near the Border City’s existing lagoons to establish the new system.

Lloydminster’s existing plant will be integrated to increase the capacity of its wastewater treatment system in an efficient and cost-effective way, government officials said.

Once complete, Lloydminster will be able to meet the needs of its growing population, and help safeguard regional waterways like West Neale Lake, according to officials.

“Construction of a new wastewater treatment plant will have significant benefits for the current and future generations of Lloydminster and the downstream cities, towns, villages and Indigenous communities that rely on the North Saskatchewan River,” Lloydminster Mayor Gerald Aalbers said in a press release on Thursday.

“This four-way funding announcement speaks to a strong working relationship between our federal, provincial and municipal offices for the betterment of our communities and the environment.”

The government of Canada is contributing up to $24.2 million to the project, with the Alberta and Saskatchewan governments each providing around $12.7 million.

The City of Lloydminster is responsible for the remainder of the cost.