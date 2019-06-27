Alberta government bringing back Grade 3 standardized testing

The Alberta government is bringing back standardized testing for Grade 3 students, though some changes won’t take effect until the 2020-21 school year or beyond.

“I would like to confirm that we will be bringing back the Grade 3 Provincial Achievement Tests (PATs) in the coming years,” reads a letter sent by Deputy Education Minister Curtis Clarke and shared with Global News.

No timeline has been given on when the PATs will be re-introduced. Clarke states the PATs will be developed when a decision is made on the new curriculum.

Alberta got rid of the PATs in 2013, replacing them with the Student Learning Assessments (SLAs).

The province is encouraging the administration of SLAs until the PATs are put into place.

The SLAs were made optional for teachers under the NDP government in 2017. The tests will continue to be optional, though at the discretion of the school board, not the teacher, in the 2019-20 school year, but the UCP government said they will be mandatory in the 2020-21 school year.

In the letter, Clarke also states school authorities should not expect more funding to mark the SLAs.

Greg Jeffery, president of the Alberta Teachers’ Association, said in a statement that teachers are against the standardized testing because they are time consuming and not useful.

“By the time these tests would typically be administered, teachers will have spent at least a month with their students and have a much better idea of their individual learning needs than can be provided by a one-size-fits-all test,” Jeffery said in the statement.

“With growing class sizes and lack of supports for inclusion, teachers already have their plates full. These unnecessary tests will only add meaningless work for teachers.”

Carrie Rosa, spokesperson for Edmonton Public Schools, said the school board is not taking a stance on the tests at this time, saying EPSB wants to work with the government to see what the tests will entail.

