Metis nations sign historic self-governance deal with Ottawa

OTTAWA — The federal government has signed historic self-government agreements with the Metis nations of Alberta, Ontario and Saskatchewan.

The agreements affirm the Metis right of self-government and formally recognize the mandates of the Metis nations in the three provinces.

They further recognize the Metis governments’ jurisdiction in the areas of citizenship, leadership selection and government operations.

The agreements also set out processes for negotiating future agreements dealing with additional areas of jurisdiction and the next steps to formally recognizing Metis governments in Canadian law.

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett says the agreements are a “fundamental step to advance reconciliation” and transform the federal relationship with Metis nations in the three provinces.

Audrey Poitras, president of the Metis Nation of Alberta, says the agreements mark the beginning of “a true government-to-government relationship with Canada based on reconciliation and a recognition of our place in Confederation.”

