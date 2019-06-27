Politics
June 27, 2019 12:21 pm

City of Winnipeg salary report released; former CAO tops the list in earnings

Jeff Braun By News Anchor  Global News

Former City of Winnipeg CAO Doug McNeil tops the list of city employee salaries for 2018.

The City of Winnipeg released its compensation disclosure report for 2018 Thursday, which it does every year.

McNeil was paid $266,000. Police Chief Danny Smyth is second at $260,000 dollars.

Mayor Brian Bowman comes in at No. 12 with a salary of $188,000.

If you work for the city and make more than $50,000, you’re in the report.

This year’s report – which is available to the public on the city’s website – has information on more than 7,000 employees.

Police officers are only identified by numbers.

Read the report:

