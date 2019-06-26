Founder of Montreal Insectarium Georges Brossard passes away

The founder of the Montreal Insectarium and entomologist Georges Brossard passed away Wednesday at the age of 79.

The son of Georges-Henri Brossard, founder of the city in Montreal’s South Shore bearing his name, Georges Brossard worked as a notary for more than 10 years.

However, as he approached his 40s, Brossard’s passion for insects pushed him to leave the safety of his job to devote his life to entomology.

After travelling the world, collecting more than 250,000 specimens of insects, Brossard worked to open an exhibition space dedicated to the critters.

Once he opened the Insectarium, Brossard donated his collection and sat as director for 10 years.

He also founded insectariums in New Orleans and Shanghai.

