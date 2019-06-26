Window cleaners have ‘super’ effect on Kingston pediatric patients

There were masks and capes, posters, even superhero colouring books — the perfect recipe for a super party — and when actual superheroes came down from the roof of Kingston General Hospital, children from the pediatric unit felt like superheroes themselves.

“Seeing him that happy brought a tear to my eye,” Paul Lowe said about his three year old son, Avery. “Not much makes him that happy, so for him to see Spider-Man was kind of mind-blowing.”

For the fourth year, Kingston General Hospital has partnered with Elite Window Cleaning for their superhero window wash.

Thor, Ironman, Captain Marvel, Spiderman and Batman all made the trip to the King Street Hospital.

“This is a rare opportunity you get,” head of marketing with Elite Window Cleaning, Jake Buffin, said. “There aren’t a lot of times you get to dress up as a superhero and go to work and bring smiles to children’s faces.”

The event has become so popular, even staff and family join in on the fun. It’s also had a ‘super’ effect on the children’s recovery, according to hospital officials.

“To kids it’s magic,”Kate Stewart, child life specialist at Kingston General Hopsital, said. “For patients, of course, it’s getting them out of their room and doing something incredible and positive.”