Vancouver police arrest man for allegedly firing gun through apartment floor

Vancouver police arrested a 40-year-old Vancouver man early Wednesday for allegedly firing a gun through the floor of his apartment.

Police were called to the home near West 70th Avenue and Cartier Street just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, said Sgt. Jason Robillard.

Investigators attempted to arrest the man, but “he refused to co-operate with police officers and remained inside the apartment,” said Robillard.

The VPD Emergency Response Team (ERT) and negotiators were called to the scene, and a standoff ensued for several hours.

Eventually, the man surrendered himself, Robillard said.

“He came out on his own and he was arrested without further incident,” he said.

According to Robillard, the man — who has not yet been charged — was also wanted on two unrelated outstanding arrest warrants.

He said police are recommending multiple firearms charges.