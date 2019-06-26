Body found in St. Lawrence River identified as missing U.K. diver: police

Cornwall’s police department has confirmed that a body recovered from the St. Lawrence River on Saturday was that of a diver from the U.K. who had been missing for two weeks.

The local police service and the regional coroner’s office identified the body as 46-year-old Thomas “Andy” Phillips, in a release on Tuesday. Phillips’ body was found in the water near the Royal Canadian Air Force boat launch in Cornwall, according to police.

Phillips’ disappearance was reported after he didn’t resurface from a dive near Macdonell Island in South Stormont Township on the morning of June 11.

He was out with another diver and only his partner returned to shore, according to the OPP detachment in Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry.

A search involving multiple first responders and agencies was launched that Tuesday morning. A week later, OPP identified the missing diver as Phillips but his body had not been recovered at that point.

Phillips had worked as a professional diving instructor around the world for more than 20 years, according to his biography on the website of the Professional Association of Diving Instructors. Most recently, he worked at a dive centre in Honduras, the website says.

