Woman shocked after rat falls from restaurant ceiling onto table

Probably one of the last things you’d expect to happen at a restaurant is to have something fall out of the ceiling.

Even more surprising would be a live animal falling onto a table, which is precisely what happened at a Los Angeles Buffalo Wild Wings outlet last week, according to Houston resident Alisha Norman.

Norman was visiting California for a few days to celebrate her 43rd birthday and was at the wing joint for a meal when the incident took place. She was going through the menu offerings last Thursday when she says a live rat fell onto a table nearby.

“So what do you do when a rat falls from the ceiling onto your table?” Norman wrote in a Facebook post, along with photos of the rodent. “Really LA? I was just trying to watch the soccer game.”

(Norman’s initial Facebook post revealing the incident has since been deleted.)

“I knew the rat was going to be injured because it hit like a Mack truck,” she told NBC Los Angeles. “It was big.”

When she asked to speak with the manager, Norman claimed he approached the table to help, picked up the rat using two plates and placed it into a garbage bag.

“It was kind of sad, really,” she told NBC. “It was terrible. It was disgusting.”

The restaurant closed immediately following the bizarre occurrence.

A spokesperson for Buffalo Wild Wings blamed the incident on nearby construction in a statement to media.

“The isolated incident at the Westchester-area Buffalo Wild Wings in Los Angeles yesterday was unfortunate,” the statement read.

“The centre where the restaurant is located is undergoing significant construction, and we are confident it was directly related.”

The statement continued: “We hold Buffalo Wild Wings to the highest operating standards and promptly closed the restaurant for proper remediation, cleaning and sanitization. We look forward to reopening soon to once again serve our guests in the Westchester area.”

Following the incident, the manager fully comped Norman’s meal, along with the meals of all the other diners present. While disturbed, the Texas native claimed she wasn’t upset and isn’t planning on taking any action against the restaurant, though she’s not sure she’ll ever eat there again.

“I’m not gonna be able to go back,” she said.

The Los Angeles restaurant reopened this past weekend following a thorough health inspection.