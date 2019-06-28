Regina kids ditching technology to hunt for kindness rocks

A Regina woman is spreading joy and positivity in her community with a simple idea that has neighbourhood kids rocking for a reason.

Tiffany Lester is the creator of the Regina Kindness Rocks project, a concept where hand-painted rocks are hidden throughout the community as a way of sharing messages of goodwill.

“It’s kind of turned into an art form that can be inclusive in many aspects,” Lester said.

Lester started painting rocks in 2018 after seeing it done in other places in Saskatchewan including Regina Beach.

Since then, she estimates she’s painted more than 1,000 rocks along with the help of others in her community.

“I wanted to use it as a creative outlet and kind of as a connection within the community,” Lester said.

Painted on the stones are everything from images of animals, to positive messages and inspirational quotes or words.

Lester recognized that sometimes a simple message is all it takes to brighten someone’s day.

“The kids really like it because they can write little messages or do a special piece of artwork to make someone smile,” Lester said.

It’s part of a global craze that has kids ditching technology to spend more time in nature.

Lester puts many of the rocks in a trading post outside her home but also hides the rocks in green spaces throughout the Queen City.

“They end up everywhere,” Lester said. “The kids love seeing them online and where they travel.”

Lester says it’s up to the finders to decide what they want to do with the rocks next, but many people choose to re-hide them for others to find.

She hopes to continue growing the movement across Regina as more people become aware of the random rocks of kindness.

“The message is really simple just be creative and connect,” Lester said.

Participants can either buy rocks or simply pick up unpainted rocks from outside.

Once the rocks have been painted, they can then be hidden outside somewhere in the area for others to find.

Those who want to take part are encouraged to tag ‘Regina Kindness Rocks’ on social media.