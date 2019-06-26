Sports
June 26, 2019 11:30 am
Updated: June 26, 2019 11:31 am

Reilly signs extension with Canadiens

By Staff The Canadian Press
MONTREAL – The Montreal Canadiens have re-signed defenceman Mike Reilly to a two-year contract with an average annual value of US$1.5 million.

Reilly, 25, had three goals and eight assists in 57 games with the Canadiens last season.

The Chicago native was acquired in a deal with the Minnesota Wild at the 2018 trade deadline.

Reilly has seven goals and 30 assists in 160 career NHL games with Minnesota and Montreal.

The six-foot-one, 195-pound Reilly was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the fourth round (97th overall) of the 2011 NHL draft.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

