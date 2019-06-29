What’s open and closed on Canada Day in Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara region

The Canada Day long weekend is upon us, and with temperatures in the mid to high twenties expected, many of us will be enjoying three-days of barbecues, fireworks and relaxation.

The country’s 152nd birthday falls on a Monday and that means closures. Here’s what’s open and closed in Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara region on Canada Day.

Hamilton Municipal schedule

Green bin, garbage and recycling: No collection on Monday. Pick-up will be one day later if it falls on or after the holiday. The city says all materials must be at the curb by 7 a.m.​

HSR Bus: Transit will be operating on a Sunday/Holiday Schedule on Monday. Many routes will be operating with reduced frequencies while some routes will not be operating at all.

ATS-DARTS: Service will be operating with holiday service hours on Canada Day. Subscription trips on DARTS, with the exception of dialysis, are cancelled for Monday. ATS customer service will also be closed on Monday.

Recycling Centres: Closed on Monday.

Administrative offices: The city’s administrative offices will be closed on Monday.

Recreation Centres: Modified hours on Monday including Bennetto, Central, Stoney Creek, Valley and Westmount.

Hamilton Civic Museums: Closed on Monday.

Tourism Hamilton Visitor Information Centre: Closed Monday.

Hamilton Public Library: Closed Sunday, and Monday.

Social Services: All Ontario Works offices, Career Development Centre, special supports, and the Housing Services office will be closed on Monday.

Senior Centres: Seniors Centres will be closed. However, some seniors clubs will be running including Club 60, Dundas, Main Hess, Rosedale, Warden Park and Winona Senior Club.

Arenas: Closed to public programming Monday.

Animal Services: Closed Sunday and Monday.

Canada Post: Canada Post is closed on national, provincial and territorial holidays. Mail collection and delivery is cancelled for Monday.

Burlington Municipal schedule

City hall will be closed on the holiday Monday, May 20, reopening Tuesday, May 21.

Administrative services, including the office of roads and parks maintenance, will be closed on the Monday — emergency services for maintenance will still be provided.

Some pools, arenas, and community centres will be closed but there are exceptions including Tansley Woods Community Centre which will host the Itabashi Delegation from Japan who will open the Itabashi Garden. Meanwhile, swimming pools will be open at Mountainside Community Centre, Nelson Community Centre, LaSalle Park, and the Appleby Ice Centre will have a hockey event.

Bronte Creek Provincial Park’s Spruce Lane Farmhouse is open 10:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.

Art Gallery of Burlington will be open Noon to 5:00 p.m. on Monday.

Roads, Parks and Forestry and Animal Shelter and Control will be closed Monday, but emergency services will be provided.

Halton Court Services will be closed on Canada Day, as well as Provincial Offences Court.

Free parking is available in the downtown core, on the street, municipal lots and the parking garage.

Burlington Transit will be operating a holiday service schedule on Monday, while the administrative offices, including the downtown Transit Terminal and Handi-Van dispatch, will be closed.

Niagara Region

Government offices, banks, municipal offices, facilities and most businesses will be closed on Monday.

Some arenas, community centres, and older adult centres will be closed on Canada Day.

The Parks, Recreation and Culture Services administration offices are closed.

However several polls will be open including

St. Catharines Museum & Welland Canals Centre are open July 1, with the museum hosting Canada Day celebrations from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Buses in Niagara Falls and St. Catharines will offer reduced holiday schedules. Welland Transit will not be running.

Garbage and recycling collection schedules are unaffected by the holiday.

Shopping

Grocery Stores: Major grocery stores like Fortinos, Metro, Fresh Co. and No Frills will be closed on Monday.

Shoppers Drug Mart: Many locations will be closed on Monday. Except for:

Hamilton

Hess Tower (Main Street) open 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. on Monday

King Street West at Dundurn open 8:00 A.M. to Midnight on Monday

Hamilton Upper Mountian (Upper James): open at 8:00 A.M to Midnight on Monday

Main & Emerson: open at 8:00 A.M to Midnight on Monday

Stoney Creek on King Street open from 11:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. on Monday

Glaeser on Wilson Street open from 10:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. on Monday

Meadowlands in Ancaster open from 10:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. on Monday

Russel on King Street open from 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. on Monday

University Plaza on Osler Drive open from 10:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. on Monday

Fennell Square open from 10:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. on Monday

Burlington

Roseland Plaza open 8:00 A.M. to Midnight on Monday

Plains Road East open 9:00 A.M to 10:00 P.M. on Monday

Brant & Upper Middle open 10:00 A.M to 6:00 P.M. on Monday

Headon Plaza open 8:00 A.M. to Midnight on Monday

Appleby open 9:00 A.M to 10:00 P.M. on Monday

St. Catharines

Pelham Heath Centre open 9:00 A.M to 3:00 P.M. on Monday

Niagara Falls

Victoria Plaza open 9:00 A.M to 8:00 P.M. on Monday

Lundy’s Lane open 24 hours

Montrose and Preakness open 8:00 A.M to 10:00 P.M. on Monday

Town & Country open 10:00 A.M to 6:00 P.M. on Monday

Malls: All major shopping centres in Hamilton, Burlington, St. Catharines and Niagara falls including Lime Ridge Mall, Eastgate Square, The Centre on Barton, The Pen Centre, Fairview Mall, Mapleview, and Burlington Centre will be closed on Monday. However, some Greater Toronto area malls, as well as outlet malls in Niagara, will be open on Monday.

CF Toronto Eaton Centre (11:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M.)

Toronto Premium Outlets in Halton Hills (9:30 A.M. to 7:00 P.M.)

Upper Canada Mall in Newmarket (11:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M.)

Pacific Mall in Toronto (11:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M.)

Outlet Collection at Niagara Falls (10:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M.)

Walmart: Most Walmarts will be closed on Monday except for the Niagara Falls Supercentre which will be open 7:00 A.M. to 11:00 P.M.

Hamilton Farmers’ Market: Closed on Sunday and Monday.

Alcohol

The Beer Store: All stores closed on Canada Day.

LCBO: All stores closed in Ontario on Monday.

What’s open

Movie theatres

The Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum in Mount Hope

Toronto tourist destinations such as The Hockey Hall of Fame, Ripley’s Aquarium, the CN Tower, Toronto Zoo.

Most Niagara Falls attractions will be running on the holiday Monday including the Voyage to the Falls Boat Tour, Journey Behind the Falls, Botanical Gardens, Butterfly Conservatory, and the Falls Illumination.

Fireworks

Hamilton

Bayfront Park – 200 Harbour Front Dr. – Monday at 10:00 p.m.

Ribfest – 266 Main St N, Waterdown – Fireworks at dusk on Sunday

Brantford

Lions Park – 20 Edge St, Brantford – Fireworks Monday at 10:00 p.m.

Burlington

Spencer Smith Park – 1400 Lakeshore Rd, Burlington – Fireworks Monday at 10:00 p.m.

St. Catharines

St. Catharines – Rennie Park, Port Dalhousie – 60 Lakeport Rd, St. Catharines – Fireworks Monday at 10 p.m. from Henley Island.

Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls – Queen Victoria Park – 6345 Niagara Pkwy – Fireworks show over Niagara Falls Monday at 10:00 p.m. (weather permitting)