Environment
May 16, 2019 4:12 pm

Treetop Trekking opens at Binbrook Conservation Area

Ken Mann By Reporter  900 CHML

Global News Radio CHML's Ken Mann checks out the aerial courses at Treetop Trekking Hamilton during a media day. The attraction is open to the public this weekend.

CHML
A A

There’s a new option for outdoor adventure seekers in Hamilton.

Treetop Trekking opens this weekend at Binbrook Conservation Area and is compromised of a series of aerial climbing courses and zip lines.

The seasonal attraction will operate through October in partnership with the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority, and more than two dozen employees have been hired as guides and customer service representatives.

NPCA board chair and West Lincoln Mayor Dave Bylsma says it’s a way to get people closer to “the natural features we have around us” and to “explore the beauty of the region where we live.”

Treetop Trekking owns and operates five other adventure parks across the province in Brampton, Stouffville, Barrie, Peterborough and Huntsville. Three of those, like the one in Binbrook, are in conservation areas.

Company owner Stephane Vachon says “trees are our business” and insists that “no healthy trees have been harmed” during the construction of the adventure park.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
aerial course Hamilton
binbrook conservation area
Hamilton tourism
Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority
NPCA
Stephane Vachon
Treetop Trekking
Treetop Trekking Hamilton
zip line course Hamilton

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.