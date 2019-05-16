Treetop Trekking opens at Binbrook Conservation Area

There’s a new option for outdoor adventure seekers in Hamilton.

Treetop Trekking opens this weekend at Binbrook Conservation Area and is compromised of a series of aerial climbing courses and zip lines.

Media day at @TreetopTrekking Binbrook Conservation Area. Opens to public this weekend #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/pxHOLhq1qC — kenmann (@kenruns2thebeat) May 14, 2019

The seasonal attraction will operate through October in partnership with the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority, and more than two dozen employees have been hired as guides and customer service representatives.

NPCA board chair and West Lincoln Mayor Dave Bylsma says it’s a way to get people closer to “the natural features we have around us” and to “explore the beauty of the region where we live.”

Treetop Trekking owns and operates five other adventure parks across the province in Brampton, Stouffville, Barrie, Peterborough and Huntsville. Three of those, like the one in Binbrook, are in conservation areas.

Company owner Stephane Vachon says “trees are our business” and insists that “no healthy trees have been harmed” during the construction of the adventure park.