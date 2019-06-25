Winnipeg outdoor pools set to open

Winnipeggers will soon be able to stay cool in the city’s pools.

All of the outdoor pools are set to open on Friday June 28, weather permitting.

Kildonan Park Pool and the Transcona Aquatic Park have already been open for several weeks.

Meanwhile, the city’s 81 wading pools will open on a staggered basis from July 1-2.

The pools at Central Park, Dakota Park, Machray Park, Shaughnessy Park, West Kildonan Memorial Community Centre, and Westdale will open on July 1.

A full schedule can be viewed on the city’s website.

