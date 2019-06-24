Rally to take place in hopes of delaying demolition of Norwood Pool
A A
Supporters of the Norwood Pool will be holding a rally Monday evening in hopes of delaying the demolition.
The Save Norwood Pool group wants the demolition put off for a year.
The group wants to see a commitment by council for a replacement before it goes ahead and demolishes the current pool.
READ MORE: Committee votes unanimously to close Norwood Pool
The City set aside $150,000 for the demolition.
The rally is taking place at the pooling Monday evening beginning at 5:30.
WATCH: Local group aiming to save Norwood Pool
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.