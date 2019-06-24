Rally to take place in hopes of delaying demolition of Norwood Pool

Supporters of the Norwood Pool will be holding a rally Monday evening in hopes of delaying the demolition.

The Save Norwood Pool group wants the demolition put off for a year.

The group wants to see a commitment by council for a replacement before it goes ahead and demolishes the current pool.

The City set aside $150,000 for the demolition.

The rally is taking place at the pooling Monday evening beginning at 5:30.

