Norwood Pool
June 24, 2019 8:10 am

Rally to take place in hopes of delaying demolition of Norwood Pool

By Writer / Producer  Global News

Monique LaCoste of Save the Norwood Pool says the group hasn't given up fighting for the pool.

Austin Siragusa/Global News
A A

Supporters of the Norwood Pool will be holding a rally Monday evening in hopes of delaying the demolition.

The Save Norwood Pool group wants the demolition put off for a year.

The group wants to see a commitment by council for a replacement before it goes ahead and demolishes the current pool.

READ MORE: Committee votes unanimously to close Norwood Pool

The City set aside $150,000 for the demolition.

The rally is taking place at the pooling Monday evening beginning at 5:30.

WATCH: Local group aiming to save Norwood Pool

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Norwood Pool
Pool
Save the Norwood Pool
Swimming Pool
Winnipeg Swimming Pools

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.