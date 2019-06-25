Controversial ‘Dairy is Scary’ billboard put up along Bedford Highway

A controversial billboard that claims “dairy is scary” and encourages a vegan lifestyle has made its way to the Halifax area.

The Vegan Education Group of New Brunswick has made its way to Halifax. The group hopes to raise awareness about the use of animals for food clothing etc. Check out their billboard on the Bedford Highway.@globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/Y9je0cOrCt — Whitney Oickle (@WOickle) June 25, 2019

The billboard from the anti-dairy program was recently installed along the Bedford Highway. It shows a calf saying “dairy took my mom, my milk, then my life.”

The advertisements were placed on Main Street in Moncton in mid-June. They were also seen on buses in Fredericton.

The vegan education group says the billboard is intended to draw attention to what it calls “the horrors of the dairy industry.”

One of the billboards in New Brunswick points the public to watch blogger Erin Janus’s YouTube video posted in 2015 about the dairy industry.

The billboards prompted an immediate outcry from dairy farmers, who said the campaign is misleading.

Mike Mullin, who has a dairy farm in Steeves Mountain, N.B., told Global News last week that it’s in a dairy farmer’s financial interest to treat cows with care.

He said it’s a case of false advertising.

— With files from Shelley Steeves.