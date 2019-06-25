Porter Airlines to start seasonal flights between Toronto and Muskoka this week

Anyone looking to get away to Ontario cottage country this year will have the option to avoid traffic and take a quick flight from Toronto starting this week.

Porter Airlines is launching a seasonal series of flights between Toronto’s Billy Bishop Airport and Muskoka Airport near Gravenhurst.

The 20-minute flights will operate on Thursdays and Mondays between June 27 and Sept. 3.

The airline says Monday flights will take place on Tuesday during long weekends.

Cottagers heading to Muskoka, a popular destination for summer travel in Ontario, often have to contend with heavy traffic on the highways.

Regional carrier Fly GTA runs charter flights to the region.