Manitoba Liberal leader Dougald Lamont won’t commit to laying out how he’ll pay for promises

Manitoba Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont says he will not commit to releasing a fully costed election platform.

Lamont says he will lay out his anti-austerity platform before the Sept. 10 provincial election, but cannot commit to revealing details as to how he would pay for it.

Part of the reason, he says, is that he believes the government may be overstating the deficit and hiding some of the real fiscal numbers.

Lamont says he opposes the Progressive Conservative government’s spending cuts and would, if elected, reverse the closures of three hospital emergency departments in Winnipeg.

He has also spoken out against the government’s public-sector wage freeze, and has called on the province to spend more on infrastructure.

Lamont also says if elected premier he would set up a review of provincial taxes to determine which ones might be raised or lowered.