Vernon bike patrol officer arrests driver of allegedly stolen Mercedes

A Kelowna man is in custody and a white Mercedes-Benz that was allegedly stolen from Burnaby was recovered in Vernon on Monday afternoon, police say.

Vernon RCMP say the arrest unfolded just after 2 p.m., when an officer on bike patrol spotted the reportedly stolen vehicle in the area of 25th Avenue and 34th Street.

Police say the officer approached the vehicle in an attempt to arrest the driver. However, the driver reportedly fled on foot, and a short foot pursuit ensued, according to police.

The suspect was later taken into custody by the bike patrol officer.

RCMP added that a multi-unit police response could be seen in the area at the time of the arrest.

They also said the suspect was held in custody and is facing possible charges of possession of stolen property and obstructing a police officer.

“Bike patrol officers often go undetected in certain areas and are able to roll up in the right place at the right time,” said RCMP Const. Kelly Brett.

“They are a key component to our front-line policing. This was great work by all the front-line officers involved, as stolen vehicles are often used to commit further offences.”