Pair die after motorcycle hits deer near Newdale, Man.

Two people are dead after the motorcycle they were riding hit a deer Monday.

Yellowhead RCMP said they were called to the scene at about 10:55 a.m. on Hwy 16 at PR 250 near Newdale, Man.

A man, 64, and a woman, 76, were riding a motorcycle on the highway when they hit the deer. Both were thrown from the motorcycle.

The woman died on scene, and the man was taken to hospital where he also died. Both were from Strathclair, Man. which is about 230 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

Police said drugs and alcohol were likely not factors in the crash, but said they continue to investigate along with a reconstructionist.

