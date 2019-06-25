Residents displaced from downtown Kingston condo building still waiting to return

Several residents of a downtown Kingston condominium who were forced out because of a structural issue may be waiting longer to return to their homes.

Fifteen units at Harbour Place, which is located at Ontario and Clarence streets, had to be evacuated over two weeks ago because of a concrete problem along one side of the building.

Shoring posts were installed in each of the affected units.

Gary Bennett, owner of Bendale Property Management, which manages the Harbour Place property, says the shoring work is done, but engineers have found an additional problem.

Bennett told Global News that crews found a need for additional steel supports in the parking garage.

“It’s taking longer than we would have liked, but the building has to be safe,” Bennett said.

The steel for the work is expected to arrive on Wednesday with the installation expected to take place Thursday and Friday.

As of Tuesday, Bennett says there isn’t a firm timeline to get the condo residents back in their homes.