Province set to announce funding decision on transit projects

Two high ranking provincial ministers will be in London today to talk transit.

It’s expected the city will find out which transportation projects Doug Ford‘s government will approve.

London was one of the first municipalities in the province to submit transit projects for funding when the process opened months ago.

City hall submitted ten projects. 980 CFPL has learned the province is set to give the city the green light to proceed with all ten transportation items, including the BRT projects.

Infrastructure Minister Laurie Scott and Environment Minister Jeff Yurek will be in London today to make the announcement.

They will be at the London Transit Commission on Highbury at 11 a.m.

The total ask from the province and the federal governments is $270-million. The largest projects among the ten that were submitted are BRT related.

The downtown loop at $28.5-million, the east leg at $120.2-million and the south leg at $131.8-million.

Back in March city council made the controversial decision to drop the west and north legs from the BRT plan.

Other projects up for funding include smart traffic signals, more buses, cycling and pedestrian improvements for the Adelaide Street underpass and connecting Dundas Place to the Thames Valley Parkway.

Provincial approval would mean the projects now advance to the federal level where they would also need to be signed off on to move ahead.

That process could be complicated by the upcoming federal election.

If the federal government signs off on what the province has approved, construction for some of the projects is expected to begin as early as 2020.