June 25, 2019 9:38 am

Police investigate after man stabbed in alleged armed assault in LaSalle

By Associate Producer  Global News

Police are investigating after an alleged armed assault in LaSalle on Tuesday.

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed after a fight reportedly broke out in the LaSalle borough of Montreal.

At around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, police received several calls concerning a fight.

Three individuals with a sharp object were reportedly fighting on Airlie Street near 90th Avenue.

Upon arrival, first responders located two injured men.

According to police, a man in his 30s was stabbed in the upper body with a sharp object. The other, a 26-year-old man, was beaten with a blunt object, police said.

Both men were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Police are still looking for the third man involved in the altercation.

The 26-year-old man was released from hospital early Tuesday morning. Shortly after, he was arrested for armed assault and transported to a detention centre.

Investigators are meeting with the man on Tuesday morning.

Police have cordoned the area off, and police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc says drugs were found inside the perimeter.

She says the incident was likely related to aggression but the exact cause is still unknown.

