Saskatchewan premier says Bill C-69 could affect Canada’s unity

Premier Scott Moe addressed the North Saskatoon Business Association on Monday afternoon regarding the number of challenges facing the province, including the federal government’s controversial Bill C-48 and Bill C-69.

Moe said Bill C-69, which changes how large projects are evaluated, could affect more industries than just energy. Industries like potash, for example, could feel its impact as any industry-specific decision being made by the province — like the expansion of, or creation of, a mine — could potentially be overridden by the new legislation.

READ MORE: Senate passes Bill C-69, which overhauls review of major projects, like pipelines

“We’ve had $20 billion in investment in the potash mining industry over the course of the last decade,” he said. “To increase capacity but also to increase the quality and sustainability of the product.”

Bill C-69 was opposed by the majority of provincial premiers.

Moe explained its decisions like these by the federal government that could affect Canada’s unity.

READ MORE: Kenney says bills C-48, C-69 ‘prejudicial attack on Alberta’; bring referendum on equalization closer

“It affects our ability to share wealth with the rest of Canada and thereby affecting our ability as to move forward under the pretenses,” he said. “These types of pieces of legislation in Saskatchewan and in other areas of Canada, not just western Canada.”

The Premier has been vocal about his opposition of Bill C-48, the West Coast tanker ban and carbon tax as he said he wants to ensure Saskatchewan is successful in the next decade as it was in the last.