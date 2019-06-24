Red River Ex sees uptick in 2019 attendance

Despite a few hints of rain, the Red River Exhibition saw its attendance increase by four per cent in 2019.

The annual summer fair – which got its start back in the 1950s, and has been at its present site just outside of Winnipeg’s Perimeter Highway since 1997 – saw attendance grow to 203,624 people this year.

Ex CEO Garth Rogerson told Global News Radio 680 CJOB he’s quite happy with the numbers, especially considering how many entertainment options are available nowadays.

“It’s just not a case where you can set up and hope for the best,” he said.

“You really have to put your best face forward all the time and come up with new and exciting and dynamic things. It’s very challenging.”

Rogerson said he’s already working on next year’s event – and beyond.

“I’m actually working on 2021 as well, so we’re way ahead of the game here,” he said.

“We’ve got a lot of new, exciting things that we’re going to be announcing very shortly.”

