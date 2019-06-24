Grand River Transit
June 24, 2019 4:25 pm

Tens of thousands in Waterloo region ride ION trains over opening weekend

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

An ION train awaits its first passengers at the launch at Fairview Station on Friday June 21.

Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Residents of Waterloo region clambered aboard the ION LRT over its opening weekend.

A release from the region says between Friday and Sunday, 73,000 passengers were on the trains which run on 19 km circuit through Kitchener and Waterloo.

On the service’s opening day, it said that there were 21,500 passengers on the LRT vehicles in just eight hours. On Friday, the trains ran from noon until 8 p.m.

The trains ran for 12 hours on Saturday and Sunday (10 a.m. to 10 p.m) as they carried 29,500 passengers on Day 2 and 22,000 more on the third day of operation.

Trains began regular service on Monday which will see them take to the tracks from 4:36 a.m. until 1:45 a.m. on weekdays.

