Two men shot, one arrested in Dorval

Two men — aged 26 and 35 — are in hospital with gunshot wounds following a shooting in Dorval Sunday evening.

Montreal police say their lives are not in danger.

READ MORE: Two men in custody as Montreal police investigate shooting in Ahuntsic-Cartierville

Officers responded to several 911 calls at 10:30 p.m. about the sound of gun shots coming from a parking lot on Reverchon Avenue and Montée Saint-Rémi, near Golf Dorval.

Shots were fired after a fight involving a dozen people broke out, police said.

They arrested a 42-year-old man and found several bullet casings on the scene.

READ MORE: Man in critical condition after overnight stabbing in downtown Montreal

One of the victims was found by police, while the other man went to the hospital on his own.

The K9 unit is on the scene as investigators analyze evidence and speak to witnesses.

— with files from the Canadian Press.