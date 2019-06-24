N.B. doctors, patients team up to bike 500 km to fight cancer

Monday saw the fifth N.B. Doctors Cycling Against Cancer event kick off at the Dr. Sheldon H. Rubin Oncology Clinic at the Moncton Hospital.

The event, which raises money for the clinic, sees a physician-led team of cyclists travel 500 km in five days.

In the past four years, the event has raised more than $250,000 to enhance patient care at the oncology clinic, the Horizon Health Network said in a press release.

This year, proceeds from the ride will be used to replace a patient lift for the oncology in-patient unit, blood pressure monitors, IV pumps, scales and various furnishings.

“Each year this event is becoming much larger and is now well recognized,” said Ruth Dunnett, administrative director at the Moncton Hospital.

“The welcome the cyclists receive en route during the week is wonderful and very much appreciated by the team.”

The clinic, which saw more than 18,000 patient visits in the 2018-19 fiscal year, is named after the late Dr. Sheldon Rubin. His wife, Sharon Rubin, was on hand at the sendoff on Monday.

“Patients are the reason we started this event and our main motivator,” said Dr. Mohammed Harb, an oncologist and founder of the event.

“A cancer diagnosis is not easy, but we want our patients to know we are here for them and willing to go the extra mile to ensure they have the care they need.”

The cycling team will now visit two other Horizon Health locations along their route: the Miramichi Regional Hospital and the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Fredericton.

Donations can be made at the organization’s website, by mail to the Friends of the Moncton Hospital Foundation or at any kiosk in the hospital.