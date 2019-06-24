Kingston police arrest man after north-end collision

Kingston police have arrested a man who was allegedly trying to flee the scene of a crash in the north end of Kingston.

Two vehicles collided near Sir John. A. Macdonald Boulevard and Dalton Avenue on Monday morning around 8:15 a.m., police say.

According to Const. Ash Gutheinz, media officer for Kingston police, one man was stopped by Zeus, a dog from the Kingston police canine unit, while trying to flee the scene on foot following the collision.

Police at the scene said Zeus found the man hiding in bushes nearby. The man apparently sustained dog bite injuries.

Police at the scene also said one woman was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Sir John A. Macdonald Boulevard is closed at Terry Fox Drive, as well as northbound at John Counter to avoid having vehicles driving down to the scene of the collision.

Both exits from Highway 401 to Sir John A. Macdonald are also closed to keep people away from the scene.

#Closure #Kingston #HWY401 EB & WB Off-ramps at Sir John A. Macdonald Blvd (IC 615) NB/SB, both ramps are closed due to a Police Investigation. #ONHwys — 511Ontario (@511Ontario) June 24, 2019

There is currently no indication of when roads will reopen. Kingston police are asking people to avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.