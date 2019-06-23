Yordy Reyna, Whitecaps battle from two down for draw against Rapids

Yordy Reyna scored on a free kick in the 80th minute as the Vancouver Whitecaps battled back from an early two-goal deficit for a 2-2 draw with the Colorado Rapids Saturday.

The kick from about 19 yards out was set up when Colorado defender Lalas Abubakar was called for a foul.

Reyna’s strike sailed over the Rapids’ wall and goalkeeper Tim Howard seemed to lose sight of the ball until it was in the net.

Fredy Montero scored Vancouver’s other goal on a penalty kick in the 45th minute.

A pair of former Whitecaps returned to haunt their old team as the Rapids took a quick lead.

Midfielder Nicolas Mezquida set up two goals and striker Kei Kamara had an assist for the Rapids.

Diego Rubio and Andre Shinyashiki scored for Colorado (4-9-4).

After losing eight straight matches the Rapids are unbeaten in their last six games (4-0-2).