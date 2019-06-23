Edmonton, Calgary police forces compete in annual soccer match to honour fallen constable

Officers from the Edmonton Police Service and the Calgary Police Service left it all on the soccer field in the southern Alberta city as they honoured a fallen officer on Saturday.

EPS Const. Daniel Woodall was shot and killed in the line of duty on June 8, 2015. He loved soccer, and so the Woodall Cup was born.

In addition to Edmonton and Calgary police, the fifth annual event featured officers from neighbouring RCMP communities.

“It’s going to start off as a very friendly game but we’re all competitive people,” said EPS Const. Bruce McGregor.

“Dan was a very competitive guy. He was very passionate about soccer. He loved the game. He was a big Arsenal fan.”

Shortly after Woodall died, Edmonton expats reached out to the EPS to suggest an annual soccer game. Woodall’s father loved the idea.

“It was important for Dan’s dad that we did something every year and this just made sense,” McGregor said.

Edmonton has hosted the Cup the past four years.

The first two years, the EPS played Edmonton expats. The third year, the EPS played the CPS. The fourth year, the EPS played a group of Scottish youth teams.

This is the second time the Calgary and Edmonton Police Services have competed for the cup.

“Our friends in Edmonton asked us if we would like to host on alternating years and turn this into a yearly Battle of Alberta, if you like, and we were very honoured to accept that,” said CPS Staff Sgt. Graeme Smiley.

“It’s a friendly, competitive match,” he said with a smile.

The EPS won 4-0 and raised $1,000 for the Calgary Police Foundation, according to McGregor.