Air Canada investigating how a passenger woke up alone, inside a darkened plane

Air Canada says it is investigating after a passenger claims she woke up alone, still buckled into her seat, on a darkened plane after landing in Toronto.

In a post on Air Canada’s Facebook page, Tiffani Adams said the incident occurred on June 9 following a flight home from Quebec City to Toronto’s Pearson International Airport.

“I wake up around midnight, few hours after [the] flight landed, freezing cold still strapped in my seat in complete darkness,” Adams said in the post.

Adams said she attempted to call her friends and family but her cellphone died. She attempted to charge her phone but was unable to as the power on the aircraft was off.

“I’m trying to focus on my breathing and control my panic attack while I attempt to charge my phone by plugging into every USB port I could find—no luck because when they shut the aircraft down there is no power whatsoever,” she wrote.

“Since I can’t charge my phone to call for help I’m full on panicking because I want off this nightmare ASAP.”

Adams said she attempted to call for help using the radio in the plane’s cockpit, but it wouldn’t work without power. She eventually found a flashlight that helped her figure out how to open an exit door. However, as there was no gangway and she was left staring at a “40 to 50-foot drop.”

“Now I’m facing a 40-50ft drop to the pavement below,” she wrote. “I search frantically for a rope so I can climb down to safely. [The] flight attendants seat is right by the door I opened, but the seatbelt is too short to hang from, so back to my distress signals.”

Adams said she used the flashlight to signal out the window and eventually attracted the attention of a baggage attendant who brought a ladder truck to the plane to rescue her.

“He is in shock asking how the heck they left me on the plane,” she wrote. “I’m wondering the same… when my seat an inch back or my tray [is] down flight crew take notice, but yet you missed a person still strapped into her seat and just all go on home?”

Adams said Air Canada agents offered her a ride home and then called her twice to apologize and say that they’re investigating into how she was missed by the plane’s crew.

An Air Canada spokesperson declined to answer questions from Global News about the incident but said the airline is reviewing the episode.

“We are still reviewing this matter so we have no additional details to share, but we have followed up with the customer and remain in contact with her,” the airline said.

Meanwhile, Adams said she’s still recovering from the ordeal.

“I haven’t got much sleep since the reoccurring night terrors and waking up anxious and afraid I’m alone locked up someplace dark,” she wrote.