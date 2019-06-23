Toronto Pride parade kicks off downtown on Sunday

The main event of Toronto’s pride weekend kicks off Sunday afternoon.

The Pride parade, one of the largest in North America will take over the downtown core Sunday — starting off at the corner of Church and Bloor streets and meandering its way south down Yonge Street to the Dundas Square stage.

The procession which will get underway at 2 p.m. will be jam-packed with performances, floats and thousands of marchers celebrating the LGBTQ2+ community.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Toronto Mayor, John Tory are among the dignitaries expected to be in attendance. Juno Award Winning-artist, Carly Rae Jepsen is also expected to render two performances as part of the celebrations.

The parade will take place amid concerns of public safety in the wake of an altercation at Hamilton’s Pride event last weekend.

On June 15, Hamilton police were called to the event at Gage Park and escorted a religious group and members of the populist Yellow Vest movement off the property after they reportedly displayed anti-LGBTQ2 signs.

Police arrested a man after an argument broke out between festival attendees and protestors. Several people suffered minor injuries.

A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News a heavy police presence will be felt at Sunday’s parade to ensure public safety and that the festivities go off without a hitch.

Happy Pride Toronto! The members of the @TorontoPolice are working all weekend to keep the peace and ensure public safety so everyone can enjoy the celebrations. Please say hello to the many officers you will see and let’s enjoy this great weekend together. #Pride2019 #PrideTO — Mark Saunders (@marksaunderstps) June 22, 2019