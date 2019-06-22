U.S. to impose additional sanctions on Iran, military action still on the table: Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday he will impose additional sanctions on Iran in an effort to prevent Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons, adding that military action was still a possibility.

Trump, who was speaking to reporters at the White House, made his comments after recently calling off military action against Iran to retaliate for the downing of a U.S. military drone.

READ MORE: Trump says he stopped ‘cocked and loaded’ strike on Iran with minutes to spare

“We are putting additional sanctions on Iran,” Trump said. “In some cases we are going slowly, but in other cases we are moving rapidly.”

The president said military action “is always on the table” against Iran.

WATCH: President Trump calls off Iran missile strike

But Trump also indicated he was open to reversing the escalation, adding he was willing to quickly reach a deal with Iran that he said would bolster the country’s flagging economy.

READ MORE: Iranian hackers wage cyber campaign against U.S. amid ongoing tension

“We will call it ‘Let’s make Iran great again.'”

Trump spoke to reporters as he prepared to depart Washington for the presidential retreat Camp David, where he said he would be deliberating on Iran.