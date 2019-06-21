Politics
June 21, 2019 9:39 am

Trump says he stopped ‘cocked and loaded’ strike on Iran with minutes to spare

By Susan Heavey and David Alexander Reuters

US President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference at the White House on June 12, 2019 in Washington, DC.

Photo by Olivier Douliery/ABACAPRESS.COM
WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he blocked a planned military strike against Iran because it would not have been a proportionate response to Tehran’s downing of an unmanned U.S. surveillance drone, adding that more sanctions were imposed late on Thursday.

“10 minutes before the strike I stopped it, not proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone. I am in no hurry, our Military is rebuilt, new, and ready to go, by far the best in the world,” Trump said in a series of early morning tweets.

“Sanctions are biting & more added last night.”

