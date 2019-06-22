Senators call Lassi up to NHL
The NHL Ottawa Senators have drafted WHL Kelowna Rockets defenceman Lassi Thomson.
Thomson was selected 19th overall by the Senators in the first round.
The 18-year-old Finnish hockey player stepped up his game playing for the Rockets after being cut from the Finnish world junior team in December.
NHL Central Scouting ranked the right-shot defenceman 14th overall for this year’s draft.
