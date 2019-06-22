Senators call Lassi up to NHL

The NHL Ottawa Senators have drafted WHL Kelowna Rockets defenceman Lassi Thomson.

Thomson was selected 19th overall by the Senators in the first round.

“I’m so excited.” Newly-drafted defenceman Lassi Thomson speaks to media in Vancouver. #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/rEdi5rqZFh — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) June 22, 2019

The 18-year-old Finnish hockey player stepped up his game playing for the Rockets after being cut from the Finnish world junior team in December.

READ MORE: Another Foote in the NHL door

NHL Central Scouting ranked the right-shot defenceman 14th overall for this year’s draft.

“Besides his offensive ability, he’s someone that brings a high compete level. We feel that he’s going to be a good all-around defenceman.” With the first round in the books, #Sens GM Pierre Dorion talks about first-rounder Lassi Thomson. #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/3XrV3Nzuem — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) June 22, 2019

WATCH BELOW: NHL Draft underway in Vancouver