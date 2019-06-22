Sports
June 22, 2019 2:09 am

Senators call Lassi up to NHL

A profile of Kelowna Rocket defenceman Lassi Thomson who is ranked 14th overall by NHL Central Scouting.

The NHL Ottawa Senators have drafted WHL Kelowna Rockets defenceman Lassi Thomson.

Thomson was selected 19th overall by the Senators in the first round.

The 18-year-old Finnish hockey player stepped up his game playing for the Rockets after being cut from the Finnish world junior team in December.

NHL Central Scouting ranked the right-shot defenceman 14th overall for this year’s draft.

