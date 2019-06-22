Recipe: Burrata with fire-roasted cherries, basil and aged balsamic

Ingredients

– 1 ball fresh burrata

– Handful of bing cherries (pitted)

– High quality olive oil (available for purchase at Caffè La Tana)

– Aged balsamic vinegar (available for purchase at Caffè La Tana)

– Flaky Vancouver Island sea salt

– Fresh basil

Method

1. Prepare ball of burrata on serving dish.

2. Heat a pan over medium heat. Add a splash of olive oil.

3. Add pitted cherries and cook 5-10 minutes, stirring occasionally until they start to release juices.

4. Turn off heat, cool to room temperature.

5. Spoon roasted cherries over burrata, season liberally with aged balsamic, olive oil, and salt.

6. Garnish with torn leaves of basil.

7. Serve and enjoy with grilled bread!