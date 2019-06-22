Global BC recipes

More
Global BC recipes
June 22, 2019 11:45 am

Recipe: Burrata with fire-roasted cherries, basil and aged balsamic

By Staff Global News
A A

Ingredients

– 1 ball fresh burrata
– Handful of bing cherries (pitted)
– High quality olive oil (available for purchase at Caffè La Tana)
– Aged balsamic vinegar (available for purchase at Caffè La Tana)
– Flaky Vancouver Island sea salt
– Fresh basil

Method

1. Prepare ball of burrata on serving dish.
2. Heat a pan over medium heat. Add a splash of olive oil.
3. Add pitted cherries and cook 5-10 minutes, stirring occasionally until they start to release juices.
4. Turn off heat, cool to room temperature.
5. Spoon roasted cherries over burrata, season liberally with aged balsamic, olive oil, and salt.
6. Garnish with torn leaves of basil.
7. Serve and enjoy with grilled bread!

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Global BC recipes
Recipe
Recipes

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.