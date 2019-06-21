Flood warning remains in effect for Lake Ontario, Bay of Quinte with record levels

A flood warning for Lake Ontario and the Bay of Quinte — first issued in early May — is still in effect.

The Lower Trent Conservation (LTC) says water levels reached record levels in June. Levels have stabilized over the past week and are expected to slowly decline, but high water levels can be expected well into July.

The water level measured at Cobourg is currently at 75.90 metres above sea level (MASL), which is 20 cm above the Lake Ontario 100-year flood elevation of 75.70 MASL and two cm above the previous record level from 2017, according to the LTC.

Forecasts by the International Lake Ontario St. Lawrence River Board (ILOSLRB) say water levels are not expected to rise further and will slowly decline over the coming weeks.

The LTC says residents should be aware that flooding and erosion damage from high waves is possible during periods of strong onshore winds. Property owners are also reminded that any work along the shoreline will require a permit from Lower Trent Conservation.

“Residents living in low-lying, flood prone areas should take actions to protect themselves and their property,” the LTC stated.

“Homeowners affected by flooding should also be aware that electrical, well and septic issues may exist. The public should pay attention to Health Unit guidelines to ensure safe drinking water.”