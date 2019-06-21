Canada
June 21, 2019 12:14 pm

5 people displaced by fire causing ‘extensive smoke damage’ to bungalow in P.E.I

By Online producer/reporter  Global News
Three adults and an 11-year-old were displaced by an overnight fire that caused extensive smoke damage to a bungalow near the community of Mayfield, Prince Edward Island, about 30 kilometres northwest of Charlottetown.

The fire was reported on Toronto Road, around 4 a.m., on Friday.

The family, who was also babysitting an infant granddaughter for the night, were helped by disaster volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross.

The volunteers arranged emergency lodging, food, clothing and other basic necessities for the family.

No injuries were reported.

