‘We support them’: Halifax bridge clubs raise money for Alzheimer Society

If you speak to some of the people who know the game of bridge best, they’ll tell you the complex card game has ties to Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

“We understand the benefits of playing bridge — socialization, reducing isolation for seniors by offering them an opportunity for them to participate in bridge,” explained Halifax Bridge World manager Linda Tuff.

That relationship led to an international movement that started years back.

Now, bridge clubs all over the world show their support for local Alzheimer societies every June with The Longest Day fundraiser, dedicating proceeds from the day to those organizations.

“We raise funds, and they go directly to the society here in Nova Scotia,” explained Tuff, who estimates her organization has taken part for about 10 years.

Clubs throughout the city and province follow suit as well.

And players say it makes taking part in the game even better because it’s for a good cause.

“It’s a very worthy idea,” said Helene Seager, who has played bridge since she was in her 20s.

Now 97, she says it remains one of her favourite activities.

“I like the companionship and the challenge,” she said.

At 92, Doris Tuff looks forward to sitting at the table each week. She calls the people who play alongside her “tremendous” and says it gives them great joy to be able to help out.

“I think it’s great,” she said. “We support them.”

“I think it’s good because, even here today, everyone’s talking about it,” explained Janet McKinley. “We’re all thinking about it today.”

