Kelly Jay, keyboardist for Hamilton’s Crowbar, has died
Kelly Jay, a former member of the Hamilton band Crowbar, has died at age 77.
His son Hank announced on Facebook that the musician passed away in a Calgary hospital at 2 a.m. on Friday.
The musician’s family revealed earlier this month that he had suffered a severe stroke and was not expected to recover.
Jay, whose real name was Blake Fordham, played keyboard for the 1970s band Crowbar and co-wrote their smash hit Oh, What a Feeling.
His wife of 15 years, Tami Jean, passed away in 2012.
An online fundraiser on GoFundMe has been set up to help Jay’s four children pay for his funeral costs.
