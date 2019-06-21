Kelly Jay, keyboardist for Hamilton’s Crowbar, has died

Kelly Jay, a former member of the Hamilton band Crowbar, has died at age 77.

His son Hank announced on Facebook that the musician passed away in a Calgary hospital at 2 a.m. on Friday.

The musician’s family revealed earlier this month that he had suffered a severe stroke and was not expected to recover.

READ MORE: Kelly Jay, from Hamilton band Crowbar, has suffered a stroke — daughter

Jay, whose real name was Blake Fordham, played keyboard for the 1970s band Crowbar and co-wrote their smash hit Oh, What a Feeling.

His wife of 15 years, Tami Jean, passed away in 2012.

An online fundraiser on GoFundMe has been set up to help Jay’s four children pay for his funeral costs.