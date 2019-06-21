Canada
June 21, 2019 10:59 am
Updated: June 21, 2019 11:00 am

Kelly Jay, keyboardist for Hamilton’s Crowbar, has died

By News Anchor  Global News
Kelly Jay, whose real name was Blake Fordham, played keyboard for the 1970s band Crowbar and co-wrote their smash hit, 'Oh, What a Feeling.'

Kelly Jay, whose real name was Blake Fordham, played keyboard for the 1970s band Crowbar and co-wrote their smash hit, 'Oh, What a Feeling.'

Facebook
A A

Kelly Jay, a former member of the Hamilton band Crowbar, has died at age 77.

His son Hank announced on Facebook that the musician passed away in a Calgary hospital at 2 a.m. on Friday.

The musician’s family revealed earlier this month that he had suffered a severe stroke and was not expected to recover.

READ MORE: Kelly Jay, from Hamilton band Crowbar, has suffered a stroke — daughter

Jay, whose real name was Blake Fordham, played keyboard for the 1970s band Crowbar and co-wrote their smash hit Oh, What a Feeling.

His wife of 15 years, Tami Jean, passed away in 2012.

An online fundraiser on GoFundMe has been set up to help Jay’s four children pay for his funeral costs.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Blake Fordham
crowbar
Crowbar band
Hamilton
HamOnt
Kelly Jay
Kelly Jay dead
Kelly Jay dies
Kelly Jay musician
Oh What a Feeling

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.