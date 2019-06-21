Wait, There’s More podcast: The fight for a safer supply of opioids

The federal and provincial governments are grappling with the opioid crisis in different ways.

Some provinces are relying on rehab and treatment, while others are focusing on harm reduction with things like supervised injection sites.

But things aren’t moving quickly enough. For the first time in 40 years, the average life span of Canadians has stopped rising, and Statistics Canada says the opioid crisis is the reason.

That’s why some doctors are taking matters into their own hands. They’re prescribing opioids to patients who might otherwise overdose if they relied on street drugs — and they’re calling on other doctors to do the same.

On Friday’s episode of Wait, There’s More, host Tamara Khandaker speaks with Global News feature writer Rachel Browne about this new approach, which some are calling the “safe supply movement.”

