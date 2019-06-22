Tiger-Cats and Argos renew rivalry in Week 2 of CFL season

The rivalry continues.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats visit the Toronto Argonauts at B-MO Field Saturday afternoon as Week 2 of the CFL season continues.

Kick off is at 4 p.m. After the game, listen to The 5th Quarter on 900 CHML and watch it on CHML’s Facebook page.

The Ticats are coming off a season-opening victory over Saskatchwan last week, while the Argos are playing their first game of the year after getting a bye in Week 1.

Linebacker Simoni Lawrence will suit up for the Cats after appealing his two game suspension for a late hit to the head that knocked Roughriders quarterback Zach Collaros out of the season opener.

The CFL released a statement after learning the Players’ Association launched the appeal on Lawrence’s behalf.

“The CFL is deeply disappointed that the CFLPA has decided to contest the league’s attempt to punish and deter a dangerous play,” said CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie.

“It is highly regrettable that the association has informed us it has decided to grieve the two-game suspension the CFL has imposed on Hamilton Tiger-Cat Simoni Lawrence after he struck Saskatchewan Roughrider quarterback Zach Collaros in the head after Collaros had given himself up by sliding feet first.

“We should embrace a shared responsibility to do all we can to punish and deter any play that crosses the line,” Ambrosie added. “It is disappointing that the union has decided to use a legal process, at considerable time and expense, to defend an offending player instead of standing up for the player hurt on the play. Let’s use that time and money to instead work together on new ways to promote and protect all players’ safety.”

CFLPA executive director Brian Ramsay responded to the league’s statement, saying “the Commissioner’s public attack on the process and the rights allotted to all CFL players, as mutually agreed to in the collective agreement, is both disappointing and unhelpful.”

Saskatchewan, meantime, has placed Collaros on the six-game injured list.

"You can put my mom in a jersey over there and that won't change nothing." Dylan Wynn on going back to Toronto and playing his former teammates.

Hamilton won all three of its games against Toronto in 2018 by scores of 34-20, 36-25 and 42-28.

Corey Chamblin makes his debut as Argonauts head coach. He is Toronto’s third head coach in the last four seasons and sports a record of 29 wins and 34 losses.

Chamblin led the Saskatchewan Roughriders to their last Grey Cup victory, a 45-23 win over Hamilton at old Mosaic Stadium.