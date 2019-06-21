Lakeshore West GO Transit service reduced this weekend for repairs

In light of Pride Toronto activities this weekend in the big city, GO Transit is alerting customers of reduced and slower service on the Lakeshore West line this weekend due to track maintenance.

Trains will run hourly instead of every half hour starting late Friday due to track replacement work at Toronto’s Exhibition GO Station.

The change in service will be in effect until Sunday night.

GO says the hourly service begins at 9:01 p.m. Friday from the Aldershot station in Burlington, and the 9:43 p.m. train from Union Station.

Trains will run hourly all day Saturday and Sunday, starting with the 7:01 a.m. train from Aldershot, and 6:43 a.m. train leaving Union.

Riders should also be aware that trains will run slower coming in and out of Toronto’s core.

Lines will run about 10 minutes slower than normal coming into Exhibition station, and slower between Union and Exhibition when leaving Toronto.

This weekend’s work will be the last of track replacement work along the Lakeshore West line.