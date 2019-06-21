Canada
June 21, 2019 9:39 am

Montreal renames Amherst Street to Atateken Street to honour Indigenous Peoples

By Online Producer  Global News

Montreal's mayor says the name change is meant to be a step toward reconciliation between the city and Indigenous Peoples.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
A A

The City of Montreal has officially changed the name of Amherst Street to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante unveiled the new moniker, Atateken Street, on Friday, saying it means “brothers and sisters.” She described the name change as a step toward reconciliation between the city and Indigenous Peoples.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Montreal’s Amherst Street name change to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day

The street was long named after British general Jeffrey Amherst, who led the capitulation of Montreal in September 1760. He is accused of using blankets he knew were contaminated with smallpox to quell Indigenous rebellions.

It was former mayor Denis Coderre who announced the city’s plan to change the name in 2017. The Plante administration then formed a committee in fall 2018 to find a new, suitable name for the downtown street.

—With files from the Canadian Press

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Amherst Street
Amherst Street name change
Atateken Street
Jeffrey Amherst
Montreal
Montreal Indigenous Peoples
Montreal street name change
National Indigenous Peoples Day
Valerie Plante

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.