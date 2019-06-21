Montreal renames Amherst Street to Atateken Street to honour Indigenous Peoples

The City of Montreal has officially changed the name of Amherst Street to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante unveiled the new moniker, Atateken Street, on Friday, saying it means “brothers and sisters.” She described the name change as a step toward reconciliation between the city and Indigenous Peoples.

The street was long named after British general Jeffrey Amherst, who led the capitulation of Montreal in September 1760. He is accused of using blankets he knew were contaminated with smallpox to quell Indigenous rebellions.

It was former mayor Denis Coderre who announced the city’s plan to change the name in 2017. The Plante administration then formed a committee in fall 2018 to find a new, suitable name for the downtown street.

—With files from the Canadian Press