Prime Minister Trudeau, Nancy Pelosi settle wager over NBA Finals

U.S. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi settled a wager over the NBA Finals with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during his visit to Washington, D.C. on Thursday.

In the midst of the NBA Finals last week, Pelosi promised to give Trudeau a package of treats from her home state of California if the Raptors won the series against Oakland’s Golden State Warriors. Trudeau promised to do the same for Pelosi if the Raptors were defeated.

Of course, the Raptors won their first-ever NBA title last Thursday.

“Congratulations, Mr. Prime Minister, to the Raptors,” Pelosi said to Trudeau Thursday.

“They are a great team. So great that they were able to win over a great championship team, the Golden State Warriors.”

Pelosi then presented Trudeau with a basket filled with goods from California.

“Now I’m here to settle the wager,” she said. “As I promised, the products of the great state of California.”

The basket included California chocolates, almonds, walnuts, pistachios and wine, Pelosi said.

Trudeau thanked Pelosi and, despite him winning the bet, gave Pelosi some gifts as well.

“Since we’re at it, Canadians are gracious in defeat and even more gracious in victory. I put together a little bit of Raptors swag,” Trudeau said.

“I don’t expect you to wear it.”

Among the gifts Trudeau gave Pelosi were the Raptors NBA Championship t-shirt and chocolate from a Syrian refugee family’s business in Nova Scotia.

“If sportsmanship is the order of the day, we can hold up the t-shirt,” Pelosi then said before posing for a photo with Trudeau.

It wasn’t the only high-profile bet made during the NBA Finals.

Toronto Mayor John Tory and Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf had a charity challenge during the finals to see which city’s fans would raise more money for charity in their respective cities.