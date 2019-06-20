Video recorded by teens at New Westminster park brawl sought by police

New Westminster police say they’re looking for video recorded by “several” teens who watched a fight at Pier Park last Friday.

The fight, which happened just after midnight, started between two people and landed one of them in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

In an update Thursday, Sgt. Jeff Scott said police believe the large crowd that witnessed the fight included many people who had their phones out and recorded video.

“Our detectives are actively investigating all leads, and it is important that anyone with video evidence or with information come forward,” Scott said in a statement.

“Our detectives continue to investigate and would like to speak with anyone involved, or that has information or video of the incident.”

Investigators also now believe the fight started with two people, but at some point escalated to include a group of teenagers who teamed up against the victim.

Anyone with information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact New Westminster police.

