Much needed rain in forecast for Saskatchewan agriculture producers

Much needed rain in the forecast should help replenish parched topsoil conditions in Saskatchewan and give a boost to crop development.

Saskatchewan Agriculture reported Thursday that crop conditions range mostly from poor to good and roughly 50 per cent of the crop is at its normal growth stage.

READ MORE: Options for Saskatchewan producers dealing with dry conditions

The crop report said 56 per cent of fall cereals, 48 per cent of spring cereals, 52 per cent of pulse crops, and 36 per cent of oilseed crops are at their normal stages of development for this time of year.

Recent rain in parts of the province has helped improve topsoil conditions.

Cropland topsoil is rated 61 per cent short or very short compared to 79 per cent a week ago.

Hay land and pasture topsoil are rated 71 per cent short or very short. It was rated 83 per cent on June 13.

READ MORE: Dry conditions spark concern for Saskatchewan’s grazing cattle this summer

Officials said the amount of rainfall across the province in the past week varied, with localized showers instead of wide-ranging precipitation.

The Melfort area reported up to 90 millimetres of rain, and the Goodeve area 77 millimetres.

Rain is in the forecast for much of the province in the coming days.

Global News meteorologist Peter Quinlan said amounts will vary.

“Parts of central and southern Saskatchewan will see 20 to 40 millimetres of rain by Sunday, with heavier amounts possible in thunderstorms,” Quinlan said.

“The only exception to that will be parts of western Saskatchewan that will see closer to 10 to 20 millimetres.”

READ MORE: Saskatchewan farmers look skyward as drought conditions persist

The rain will help relieve the dry soil conditions, and encourage germination and growth on cropland, hay land and pastures, the crop report said.